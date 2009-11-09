Norman Ad-Aware

Download
Norman Ad-Aware is a power-packed combination of pioneer anti-spyware technology. Continuous protection against, spyware, blended malware, trojans, rootkits, hijackers and keyloggers. Automatic Scans can set to your personalized schedule. Network Drive Scanning detects malware on any shared disks on your network. External drive scanning for an additional layer of security.
PriceCAD34.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size55 MB
Version2009.11.10
Operating System Windows 7 Windows Vista Windows XP Windows Windows 2000

