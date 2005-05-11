Credit card and ID Guard is designed to guard a user's credit card numbers, account identify, and passwords. It has program immunization and program quarantine technologies to do this. When the user needs to enter credit card numbers or identifying information while shopping online, or in an IM program such as MSN or ICQ, it prevents other programs from accessing the information, and prevents keyloggers, screen copy, and other thiefware.Version 2.3 fixes register bugs and adds upgrade support.