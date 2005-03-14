MidADdle is one of the newest pieces of spyware that is virtually undetectable by most anti-spyware programs. It is also known as ads234, ads234.com, AdView, ads235, and origin.midaddle.com. We have researched this nasty spyware and developed a removal tool just for it. 98% of spyware removers including Microsoft's can't remove this spyware because it has been designed to keep reinstalling itself after you have removed it. This tool has been built to determine whether your computer has been affected or not.