The latest version supports Adobe Premier 2.0 Plug-in. Cinema Craft Encoder Basic (CCE-Basic) is high performance and production level software MPEG-2 and MPEG-1 encoder. CCE-Basic converts AVI and QuickTime files to MPEG format, and also Avisynth can be used as a source file. CCE-Basic comprises standalone and Adobe Premiere plug-in. Both are included in the setup program. Features: automatic MPEG adaptation for DVD/VCD/SVCD, batch conversion, inverse 3:2 pulldown, Constant Bitrate (CBR) and Variable Bitrate (VBR) encoding.Version 2.70.01.16 is a bug fixing release.