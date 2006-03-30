WYD (With Your Destiny) its a MMORPG 3D game, with high quality realistic graphics and full of live characters. This game was created by Hanbitsoft. To start playing, just create a new account in the site: www.wyd.com.br, download the instalation file, install and you are ready to play. If a user already plays GunBound, he can share the same account. Come to this new whole word of adventures where you can be a brave knight, a brilliant mage, a skillful huntress or a ferrous BeastMaster and protect humanity from the evil while you make clans to build up your power, interact with other players and make new friends, all this you can have just in WYD, the first MMORPG totally free of charge in Brazil. Version 7.27 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.