WoW Cleaner is an easy-to-use cleaning utility for World of Warcraft. This utility lets the user simply clean up corrupt or old files from UI uninstalling or to free hard drive space. WoW Cleaner allows the user to do the following: clean WDB files, back up WDB files, clean UI files, clean WTF files, back up UI files, and back up WTF files. WoW Cleaner also includes informative status windows, to show further processing information that it puts out.