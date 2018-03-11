Be the last man standing!To compete with other players, to improve yourself in battle. At first, after airdrop landing, you have nothing, must make full use of the terrain advantage, buildings, vehicles to defeat opponents! And time pass instantly, within about 15 minutes, search for weapons and resources, quickly arm yourself, escape the Poison Circle and avoid the attack from your opponents. Find the chance to defeat them, survival in the end, be the king of the Battle!Key Features- Mega battle map in 4km x 4km; land, sea, moutains, multiple terrain bring more interesting and suprise.- New cars and boats driving system, more combination for fighting action.- A variety of weapons, Pistol, Rifles, Submachine guns, Sniper guns, Grenades and even more, all for you~- New weapon control system, shooting now be more smooth and stability.- and even more~Let's play, feel the exciting of the Survival Battle!