Last Zombie

By Ligensoft |

Download
Download
You can deploy 9 unique mercenaries equipped with 9 types of weapons to defeat endless wave of zombies with just touch of your fingers!People in fear are waiting for your protection!Join now!Permission Guide- GET_ACCOUNTS : For Google User Authentication, Needs permission to access Contacts- WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE : Permission to manage game data- READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE : Permission to manage game dataWe do not use it for other purposes at all. Do not worry about it.
LicenseFree
Version1.1.1
Operating System Android

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All