The night with a sparkle of magic is calling! Are you ready?It's the prom! You are going to prepare yourself for the big night and look your most glamorous. Treat yourself to a fabulous spa treatment that makes your skin refreshed and smooth. Then head to the salon for a gorgeous makeup look and fun hair that meet the theme. You've got that fabulous look, now what dress will suit your look perfectly? Think about it and get yourself completely ready. Meet your date at the hall and walk into that epic moment.The lights are on, music just starts. Show your stunning dance moves and dance the night away!Features- Fab treatments make you glowIndulge yourself in the comforting spa, go get a perfect makeover, and practice your dance moves... Get yourself prepared for that beautiful night.- Earn glamor points to date the most populous guyGain votes to earn glamor points so you can date the most populous guy.- Draw materials to make your own dressPlay mini-games to gain the chance to draw your design materials and make your very own dress.- Who will be the Prom QueenJoin the competition and dance all the way to the Prom Queen.About Libii:With over 600 million downloads and growing, Libii is committed to creating innovative games for kids. We'll keep working on establishing a good relationship with both parents and their children and bringing a healthy, happy atmosphere for them.Visit us: http://www.libii.com/Like us: http://www.facebook.com/LibiiGameContact us: Got any ideas? Suggestions? Need technical support? Please feel free to contact us 24/7 at WeCare@libii.comNeed You Know:This app is totally free to download and play, some basic items are also free to use, but some additional items need you to purchase and pay to unlock. Therefore, if you do not want to use these items, please turn off the in-app purchase in your settings. Thanks.