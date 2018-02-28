Do you fancy snake girl story - Naagin? a mythical shape shifting cobra. Girls enter into the world of your fantasy, transform magically into a beautiful snake princess naagin.Get ready for entertainment. Live your life as amazing snake girl in old stories & get the best of both worlds.Citrus Game Studios presents an all new unique concept Snake Girl Salon - Naagin Makeup & Dressup magical game for girls.Entertain yourself, do mystical indian make up & Dress up in shiny vibrant mesmerizing snake costumes. complete beauty makeover with ethnic jewelry, bangles glow in dark makeup & naag mani ,a precious diamond which bring good luck, health & wealth to the possessor. Enjoy Enchanting snake music & ichadharri naagin dance on traditional snake charming tunes.Explore old indian culture in this interesting games for girls.Features:- Snake Girl Salon Story- Makeup & Dressup pretty Naagin girl- Covert into a traditional beautiful girl from a snake.- unique makeover for charming snake girl at makeup salon.- Choose from hundreds of makeup cosmetic items, apply vivid eye makeup and put hypnotizing lipsticks in glow in dark colors.- Shimmer & Shine snake girl with bedazzling jewelry & multiple shiny glitter naagin colors- Magical Dressup in vibrant royal costumes for snake queen.- Enchanting snake music & snake charmer tunes.- explore creativity, capture nagin customized fashion looksDo you Love old bollywood stories about ichadharri nagin revenge? you'll surely love this charming game for girls.Like Citrus Game Studios on Facebookwww.facebook.com/CitrusGameStudios/