Only a perfect servant can solve a perfect mess! Being the perfect gentleman's gentleman or lady's lady doesn't make you an angel. Can you untangle your employer's knottiest problems with elegance and unruffled grace? As the valet or lady's maid of Rory Wintermint, you'll go head to head with recalcitrant aunts, light-handed houseguests, manage a fox hunt and corral exotic birds!"Tally Ho" is a 600,000 word interactive comedy of manners by Kreg Segall, where your choices control the story. It's entirely text-based--without graphics or sound effects--and fueled by the vast, unstoppable power of your imagination.It's England between the wars, and the 1920s are roaring! When your employer, a proper young gentleman or lady named Rory Wintermint is summoned to their aunt Primrose's country house Ritornello for a weekend, it's up to you to make everything run smoothly...or not! Glide gracefully behind the scenes to arrange everything from the flowers to their love life, or leave Rory to their own devices as you pursue crime, adventure, and romance! Will you lie, cheat, and steal to ensure your employer's happiness, or will you insist upon personal integrity?- Play as male, female, or nonbinary; gay, straight, or bi, and even poly.- Help Rory sort out their love life, or sabotage it utterly.- Solve the case of a mysterious sneak-thief--or join them on a crime spree.- Aid spies, evade the law, calm flighty flappers, and unruffle Aunt Primrose.- Win an Exotic Animal Show and a boat race fairly, or cheat!- Dance the lindy hop, or a graceful waltz--or just tut disapprovingly.- Ride trains, motorcycles, zip-lines, bicycles, horses, and rusty jalopies!- Jazz it up in the Jazz Age, or remain aloof and cool as a cucumber.You'll be swinging from the chandeliers or serving the canapes in this madcap, but altogether elegant comedy.