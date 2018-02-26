Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG

*This paid version of Mystic Gardian is full-screen ad free, and unlocking the final chapter is free of charge.As a great fan of JRPGs themselves, the two creators of Mystic Guardian were dedicated to create a game that has the feeling of classic JRPGs in the 90's. After 5 years of developing and refining to get the right atmosphere, Mystic Guardian is finally ready to bring you back to the past.Â¦Â¦Â¦ Game Story Â¦Â¦Â¦- Experience the fantasy world of steampunk with machinery and alchemy.- Two playable main characters with completely different storylines.- Secret storielines and alternate endings that are unlockable by replaying.- More than 500 narrative scenes.Â¦Â¦Â¦ Class Change Â¦Â¦Â¦- Total of 7 classes you can switch to.- Each class has its own unique skills that can be permanently learned.Â¦Â¦Â¦ Battle System Â¦Â¦Â¦- More than 150 skills you can use during the battle.- Extremely satisfying combo attacks.- Create your own skill combinations.- 60 ultimate boss battles.- Powerful summons with various upgrades.Â¦Â¦Â¦ Raid Mode Â¦Â¦Â¦- Challenge the infinite battle in endless dungeons.- Compete your score with other players.
