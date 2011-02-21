In Battleheart for iPhone command your army via simple touch commands. Create a unique party from numerous character classes, including stealthy rogues, powerful wizards and stoic knights. Customize your heroes via dozens of unique skills - literally hundreds of class and skill combination. Make the most of your party's skills to control the battlefield - turn your opponents into frogs, stun them with poisons, or simply destroy them with meteor strikes and whirlwinds of steel. Over 100 unique items to collect and equip across a 30+ level campaign, complete with epic boss battles. Put your custom party to the ultimate test in survival arenas, where rare and unique rewards can be found.