In Battleheart for iPhone command your army via simple touch commands. Create a unique party from numerous character classes, including stealthy rogues, powerful wizards and stoic knights. Customize your heroes via dozens of unique skills - literally hundreds of class and skill combination. Make the most of your party's skills to control the battlefield - turn your opponents into frogs, stun them with poisons, or simply destroy them with meteor strikes and whirlwinds of steel. Over 100 unique items to collect and equip across a 30+ level campaign, complete with epic boss battles. Put your custom party to the ultimate test in survival arenas, where rare and unique rewards can be found.
PriceUSD2.99
LicensePurchase
File Size59.8 MB
Version1.0.5
Operating System iPhone OS 3.x iPhone OS 4.x iOS
System RequirementsRequires iOS 3.1.2

