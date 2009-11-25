Before his untimely death two hundred years ago, the evil sorcerer, Mordred Darkthrop, created two opposing magical orbs - the Orb of Darkness, and the Orb of Light. Unwittingly stolen by Mel, a young thief, and placed into the hands of Gyendal, a vampire who calls himself the Lord of Twilight, the Orb of Darkness is about to be used to plunge mankind into eternal night and slavery. Mel, a descendant of Darkthrop, is the only one who can activate the orb. She is also the only one able to stop the Lord of Twilight's evil plan. Mel's life has been turned upside down. She has joined forces with an unusual band of friends, as she races to find the Orb of Light before the vampire lord succeeds in fulfilling the Darkthrop prophecy. Begin your amazing adventure in Aveyond: Gates of Night, or continue the journey you started in Aveyond: Lord of Twilight