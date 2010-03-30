Space Exploration: Serpens Sector is an upcoming RPG by Metal Beetle Ltd. In SE:SS, you are tasked with charting the long-abandoned Serpens Sector, a region of space reached through a wormhole near Earth. Each star system you visit brings you an encounter with something - ancient ruins, other humans and many dangers. The map and encounters are chosen at random for each game, which means that each game plays out differently. The intention is to release the base game for free, and create expansion packs for sale. This preview features an improved combat mode where you can use planets for cover, navigate past dangerous asteroid fields, hack enemy spaceships, and partake in fleet battles. The game now also contains music by Rozovian, a choice of difficulty levels, and more fleshed-out interactions with the crew of your ship, who will give you advice and sometimes pursue their own agendas.