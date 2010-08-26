The nations of Arborell stand upon the brink of annihilation. To the north a vast army assails their borders, a lone fortress all that stands against them. In the world there is only one power that can save them, and only one man that can find it. Windhammer is an interactive fantasy adventure. All you need is a web browser and the willingness to begin a grand quest, one that will change the world of Arborell forever.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|3.93 MB
|Version
|5.0
|Operating System
|Windows 98 Windows Vista Windows NT Windows Windows 7 Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows 95