Tighten your seat belt and take your Raptor Russian Suv 4x4 Jeep on uphill tracks and fairy meadows. This jeep offroad game has great physics based motion principles. A big daring ride for racers to drive at track covered by mountains, slopes, rocks, sharp angles and turns.Off-road driving lovers should play this and prove you a good driver. Are you crazy enough for off-road bumpy track: mountain hill climb driving? If yes then do not wait to experience mountain jeep hill climbing offroad adventure and master dangerous bumpy tracks in this hill drive simulation. Extreme hill jeep drive 2018 fulfills your dangerous drive dreams. So try this crazy jeep race rally 2018 to complete all the challenges. Drifting on hills, dangerous mountains and steep paths is a real challenge in off-road mountain jeep simulator.Get ready for adventure exciting jeep driving experience. Drive offroad cargo jeep to explore the hilly environment and challenge your mountain jeep racing skills. Operate Hillock jeep to transport people & become a real gigantic jeep rider. Incredible jeep missions, realistic jeep physics and optimized graphics for every riding device. Extreme hill jeep mountain simulator 2018 fulfills your dangerous drifting dreams. Try this crazy jeep rally racing 2018 to complete all the challenges. Offroad drive in dangerous mountain off-road road requires great driving skills and techniques. Off-road driving lovers should play this and prove you a good driver. Extreme hill jeep drive 2017 fulfills your dangerous drive dreams.This is the game in which you are a bumpy jeep driver and given an off-road 4x4 SUV car driving simulator wherever you want. Start your off-road hill climb bumpy jeep driving as a legend bumpy jeep driver and conquer all the epic terrains and clear check points to become a first class luxury jeep parking adventure driver of 2017. Remember roads? Well those don't exist anymore! Experience the thrill of driving amazing SUVs, Trucks, Monster Trucks, and Jeeps in a wild, roadless environment. Speed off with NO restrictions into beautiful graphics, realistic physics, and action packed excitement. Every next level is more challenging than the previous one. Drive carefully because there may occur land sliding and slippage due to wet roads.Hillock Off-Road Russian SUV 4x4 Driving Simulator Features:- Most dangerous mountain Jeep simulator- Stunning and amazing different driving environments- Multiple Offroad jeeps with true colors- Free to download and easy to play- Touch or tilt steering options both including handbrake- Challenging driving Levels- Smooth jeep Controls- Amazing 3D graphics- Escape From Police With Your Over Speed Habit