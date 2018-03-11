Join the team of cargo truck drivers and deliver some interesting goods right from the factory! It's an ultimate chance to power all your careful driving and exquisite parking skills up to perfection level surrounded by the real offroad! Check out new amazing Factory Cargo Truck Offroad Race 3D game and deliver everything in time!RIDE FAST TO DELIVER EVERYTHING IN TIME- People are waiting for their goods, so hurry up! The road is not as good as it might be, so avoid crashes - everything should be safe and sound!- This cargo truck delivery simulation is made for all the experts in offroad driving, speed racing and stunning parking games;- Be ready to evade from pits, gullies and hills, 'cause they're hiding absolutely everywhere - it's an offroad track!TRY VARIOUS MISSIONS AT DIFFERENT TRACKS- The cargos also differ from each other - some of them may become really explosive, so any crash will finish your game!- Complete your important deliveries successfully and unlock new amazing types of cargo trucks and other useful vehicles;- Power your heavy delivering machine up to make it really maneuverable, fast, dexterous and capable!HAVE A LOOK AROUND TO GET MORE FUN- Everything is made with the exquisite 3D graphics - trees, grass, roads, your powerful offroad cargo truck...- Tap the screen to start your next delivery mission, follow the arrow on your minimap and finally reach the destination!- Become an unexpectedly skillful driver and maybe someday you'll become a cargo driver in a real life!!Fasten your seatbelts, start the engine and GO! The time to reach the next checkpoint is limited, so become the fastest driver ever with Factory Cargo Truck Offroad Race 3D!Privacy policy:https://kvazilyuk.wixsite.com/lifesimgames/single-post/2017/02/16/LIFE-SIM-GAMES-PRIVACY-POLICY