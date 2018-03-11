First time Super Heroes are on bike and become bike rider .Superheroes Downhill Race is awesome super league heroes racing game . super heroes like batman , goku , superman , spiderman , wolverine , deadpool , monster hulk , iron man , joker and amazing spider .Superheroes Downhill Race is extreme race game in which you will enjoy superheroes bike race game .offroad superheroes bike racing game is very challenging game . You will drive all super heroes car and bike in free style stunt race .you have played champions fighting but you will play first time a race between super league champions in off-road fighting arena in this combat superheroes war .Features :*Smooth Superheroes Downhill Race gameplay*Amazing Environment*Realistic environment*Champions Superheroes Race game*Off-road hill climb stunt tracksGamePlay:*Ride super hero bike one by one*Super power havey race moto bike*Jump stunt on stunt rampsLet's Enjoy Superheroes Downhill Race game .