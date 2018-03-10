Infinite OverDrive

By Kuma Games |

Download
Download
Addicting new combat runner game! STEAL high-octane race cars and ESCAPE from the Robots. Race and shoot thru 18 deadly missions for weapon upgrades and mystic powers. Features Single player or up to 4 simultaneous players via WiFi connection. Connect a second device for additional game play using Dual Screen technology*Play on your tablet while you Dual Screen on a second device, Amazon Fire TV, PC or Mac. (Free PC/Mac download at KUMATV.COM)*Additional Story and Game Content appears on your Companion Device*See who you pwned on the Companion Device's dynamic scoreboard*Global leaderboard for all platforms*Dynamic music - different tracks on each connected device combine in amazing 8-bit symphony*Heroic boss battles with bad-tempered Robotshttp://www.infiniteoverdrive.com/http://www.kumatv.com/
LicenseFree
Version1.5
Operating System Android

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All