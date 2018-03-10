Addicting new combat runner game! STEAL high-octane race cars and ESCAPE from the Robots. Race and shoot thru 18 deadly missions for weapon upgrades and mystic powers. Features Single player or up to 4 simultaneous players via WiFi connection. Connect a second device for additional game play using Dual Screen technology*Play on your tablet while you Dual Screen on a second device, Amazon Fire TV, PC or Mac. (Free PC/Mac download at KUMATV.COM)*Additional Story and Game Content appears on your Companion Device*See who you pwned on the Companion Device's dynamic scoreboard*Global leaderboard for all platforms*Dynamic music - different tracks on each connected device combine in amazing 8-bit symphony*Heroic boss battles with bad-tempered Robotshttp://www.infiniteoverdrive.com/http://www.kumatv.com/