Here, you can drive an epic car and drive on the highway. There is no death here, only competition. Drive your car and face heavy traffic on the highway. Experience the speed and passion of the car.We set the level on a variety of roads, a variety of challenging tasks waiting for someone to complete or break the record! The road has a beautiful street scene, pear tree fragrance, gurgling streams, high peaks, experience the passion and excitement at the same time more beauty income. The pressure of work Life troubles will be released in the wonderful racing.What are you waiting for, start your super run, wild run it!City Car Racing Features:- Endless path- Real traffic environment- Realistic 3D graphics- a variety of high-end advanced racing car- Fast paced racing game- Simple and smooth driving- Realistic car physics effect