Real Drift Race: Extreme car drivingThe craziest and most thrilling game which will forget you the endless CAR racing 2017 and racing car games. A real speed car racing begins when you experience extreme car racing in a car with a furious nitro turbo engine, on highway road and high-speed velocity car of your turbo car racing 3d engine with a real free racing rival. Racing in car with CAR cars sim or RC cars has been never easy. You must have the skilled sports driver for driving this sports car racing such kind of dragging. When road is full of highway traffic rush and you have got a task to drive your crazy car racing for racing in car among highway traffic racing and have a very limited car health to reach on the ending point so this crazy stunt driving is as same as real racing game.So enjoy xtreme ultra-speed racing with overtaking and car drifting games to become a real xtreme racing champion by simulation of real carx highway racing skills with the crazy driving ride of this free Racing games rally rivals. Always fasten your seat belt before getting ride for sports car challenge. we also offer a car staring drive game opportunity in this car drifting games. are you get ready to show the best real racing challenge with crazy car stunt driving and extreme furious speed of nitro car engine. In this free extreme car racing rival, if you either have 4x4 cruiser or offroad jeep for drive then you can race with pixel car racer. Your duty is to race with fast and furious racing game with rc cars to drive for turbo racing 3d. Become a real modern car driver of your free racing games by showing heroic and perform crazy car stunts game and laid down all the 3d racing rivals with your real car drift and ultra driving speed. Now let's start the engine and start driving for real racing in car challenge and collect petrol, car health, and coins.In game Coins of pack will help you to get unlock your desired sports car from the huge collection of car monster racing mania. If you're a real lover of car race game and off road racing games then this collection of off road rally cars and racing rivalsturbo drift car racing is nest racing game for you. Install this free racing game today and get a best real chance of fun driving traffic racing. Avoid to hit other traffic rush or don't crush with others tires of racing rivals because other traffic racers are also driving their fast car games as well with boosting speed. So you can try to finish every lap with fast and furious speed and get the challenge of next racing rivals to beat other traffic car racers. Enjoy a free top speed game on your android device for endless racing master and extreme crazy road trip.Real Drift Race: extreme car driving Features:The extremist thrill and real racing game.The real joy of racing in a car.Many Huge collection of sports and luxury cars.No offroading, no cruiser to drive.Nose or Turbo engine car and real traffic rash.Asphalt turbo track for 3d car racing.Top Drag and overtake to win race.Crazy racing rival challenge.Extreme and high class racing graphics.Race and racing driving modes.