Realistic Freeway Traffic Drive : Simulator 3D is the new free racing game from the creators of Extreme Car Driving Simulator. Drive full speed as a furious racer from a real cockpit!Overtake as many cars as you can while burning the asphalt of the city, but don't crash your sports car! Earn cash and upgrade your sports car and its cockpit.Upgrade all vehicles and make the traffic become your rivals, but don't damage them. No need to drift or do burnouts like a stunt racer. Drive to the horizon at max speed in this endless mobile game!Realistic Freeway Traffic Drive also has a Free Ride mode to take advantage of its sandbox city. Drive around and have fun in this amazing game for Android. Download now!- Realistic driving physics, suspension and driving assists like ABS.- Extremely real cockpits with the best graphics ever seen in a racing mobile game.- Speed in KM/H and MPH- Los angeles City ,San diego CityNEW: Mini game checkpoint mode.NEW: Drive with traffic !!!!!Full real HUD including revs, gear and speed.Explore a detailed open world environment.Realistic car damage. Crash your car!Accurate physics.Control your car with a steering wheel, accelerometer or arrowsSeveral different cameras.