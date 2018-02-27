Impossible city stunt car rally and Arena fighting is an awesome driving stunt and arena battle game with a ton of cars and a beautiful city to drive around in.Unlock fierce vehicles such as police car, ambulance, 4x4s, trucks and much more.Collect coins and battery packs.Endless driving mode.Arena battle mode.Day and Night modes.Skid, drift, perform stunts.Beautiful Graphics.Full 3D driving experience.NOS.headlights and turn-indicator controllers.in-game coin currency.Reward coins.Playable in off-line mode so no internet required.City exploration and extreme tracks to reach the city top and over the skyscrapers.Realistic driving experience.