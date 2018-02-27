Pixel Driver is a fun casual infinite driving game where you race in heavy traffic at high speeds.Fluent and responsive controls let you dodge other cars at amazing speeds on endless highways. Pick up coins to unlock new cars and make sure that you refuel your cars at fuel stations or by picking up fuel cans. Crashing into cars is AWESOME since they actually break up into parts which let's you cause proper havoc!In our opinion this is a great way to learn how to drive :o)Prove that you are the #1 driver in the world by reaching the top position in the hall of fameFEATURESSuper responsive controlsEndless desert 4 lane level (more will come in the future)3 unlockable cars (more will come in the future)Online leaderboardRetro low poly styleStreet racingSupports keyboard, gamepad, joystick or accelerometer inputCross-platform, works on Xbox One, PC and mobile devices (Windows Mobile & Android, iOS is planned)EARLY ACCESSThe game is in EARLY ACCESS which means it's still in development and we want feedback from you in which direction the game should be developed.TRY IT NOW & JOIN THE FUN!From the creator of Traffic Race 3D and 3D parking.