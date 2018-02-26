Welcome to the ultimate super hero bike highway stunts experience! Superheroes stunt bike racing is a must have game for all motor bike riders! Ride and race in free style kill the traffic speed with your super-fast speed like a true bike rider. Superhero bike stunts are the most wide-ranging stunt based and Hard Stimulating bike racing game. Never-ending superhero bike rider gives you most inspiring game-play of super bike riding on high traffic with ultimate heroes' bike stunts.Super Hero Highway Bike Riders drive sports bikes and make different dangerous stunts in the attractive city. Crazy heroes Bike Stunts is amazing, thrilling and exciting game for all bike riders. You can enjoy your bike ride, zigzag your bike in traffic sides in the vice city. Crazy Stunt Bike is a fast rambled bike racing game. In which, you being brave, passing cars closely, and making tricky stunts with your motorbike by increasing speed for getting scores.GAMEPLAY:Super hero bike highway stunts is entertaining game with thrilling gameplay where you play as superheroes like ninja hero, super hero, monster hero and spider hero to ride motor bike in high traffic area. Perform different dangerous stunts on city road and win the race. Enjoy the real adoring SBK motorbike racing game for amazing superheroes stunts drivers to explore the 3D racing world while enjoying the wonderful environment of highway dirt bike race. Now you can use a turbo nitro boost to become a speed bike racer or use a ramp to perform high jumps over the fast trains. Super heroes perform incredible tricks and ride bike fast. Thrilling missions are waiting.SUPER HERO BIKE HIGHWAY STUNTS FEATURES:- Play as superheroes bike rider like ninja hero, monster hero and many more- Choose your favorite superhero and super motorbike- Tap the ramp button to generate a ramp and make different incredible stunts.- Delightful and exciting missions with pleasant environment- Realistic sound effects and smooth controlsThis super hero bike highway stunts simulator is going to keep you Moto Rider racing for hours. Ride your bike in the endless highway traffic roads overtaking the traffic and try not to crash. Go faster and get more scores to buy new sports bikes and superheroes to beat the missions in level mode. Be careful with your direction though, crashing into luxury cars will hurt and decrease your health!