It's time to take bicycle riding to the next level in gaming world! Get on your cool super BMX Cycle and start performing acts in superheroes BMX Cycle stunts simulator. Jump, Circle, Doe 360s and become the best BMX bicycle rider of the world! In superhero BMX bicycle track you start with some easy actions on a simple stunt track but after that you have to perform some crazy and cool wiles in order to finish your amazing missions! Super hero bicycle stunt is thrilling game for all bicycle lovers and stunts fans.Superheroes BMX Cycle stunts is here to give you the stimulating adventure of fast bicycling on racing tracks. You will master the cycling, racing and drifting skills. Become a brave stuntman to perform dangerous stunts on risky track which is held in racing tracks in this bicycling game. Superheroes like spider hero, ant hero and monster hero is ready to blast in bicycle world by performing thrilling tricks on these exciting tracks.GAMEPLAY:Superheroes BMX cycle Stunts is exciting game with thrilling gameplay where you play as superheroes like monster hero, ant hero and spider hero which are performing amazing stunts in this bicycle tracks. This game is for those persons who love performing high level BMX Bicycle Stunts or Extreme cycle Stunts, dangerous hurdles on stunt ramp. Extreme stunt challenge starts with extra dose of amazing superhero BMX Cycle and GT Racing Bicycle. Go against STUNT RAMP, high jump, speed racing and drift racing. There are many twisted tracks in this tricky arena and sharp turns so be careful with your superhero cycles on this impossible tracks. Thrilling and exciting challenges are ready to bash in the gaming world.SUPERHEROES BMX CYCLE STUNTS FEATURES:- Play as a superhero and perform wonderful stunts in BMX bicycle- Choose your favorite hero like monster hero, ant hero & spider hero- Conquer the big stunt arena with dangerous hurdles- 3D graphics and easy to play- Try to complete all the missions in the exciting arena- Perform the most crazy and cool tricks in amazing environmentProve you are best bicycle rider in the world. This game is specially designed for all superhero fans or bicycle stunts lovers with professional cycle racing stunt tracks. This super hero bicycle game is to introducing best bicycle race with multiple thrilling tracks. In this simulator you can test your bicycle riding skill on dangerous stunts. You keep paddling fast for extreme stunts. You have to reach on the destination in specific time with doing incredible and dangerous stunts.