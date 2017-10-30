Botw link Hill Climber is a pretty fun game with several worlds to unlock. In this game, you will play as link the main hero of z3lda series and try to survive against several obstacles and try not to fall. As we mentioned, you will play as link the main character of z3lda games such as oot, and the most famous breath of the wild. In this game you 4 buttons, 2 directional buttons and up and down button to prevent the car from spinning in certain situations. Enjoy.