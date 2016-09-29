Race through the retro futuristic city to chase the Outlaw. Hover your way skillfully through a maze of obstructions and frozen civilian vehicles. Collect coins dropped on your path to upgrade your ship and also to purchase new ones from the auto-shop. Make the highest score to compete with your friends. Features: Collect coins to upgrade ship. Purchase new ships at the garage. Collect bullets to shrink down road blocks. Expect regular updates to get new roads and environments. This is an infinite blitz racing with the intention of creating a open world environment compared to the traditional closed running environment. It features multiple routes from which the players have the freedom to choose their own paths. This is the very first initiative by BongGames. We are a small two member team. We hope you enjoy our game. Any kind of feedback would be highly appreciated. Happy Gaming. We would like to give our sincere thanks to the following sites for their tutorials and excellent resources which has helped us to make this game possible: inScope studios: https://www.youtube.com/user/KnnthRA. Brackeys: https://www.youtube.com/user/Brackeys. CG Cookie: https://cgcookie.com/learn-unity/. BenSound: http://www.bensound.com/We would also like to thank our friends who has helped us to test the game while it was still in development. Thank you Arup, Pratik, Dipanjan, Pushkar, Sanmoy, Suchandra, Sampat, Saurabh, Ranadip, Ratul, Chiraag, Monty, Guddu, Kaviraj, Debdip, Subhranil, Tenzing, our family and everyone else would like to play our game.