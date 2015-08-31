Get ready for the ultimate arcade racer! How long can you survive the arena? Smell the petrol fumes and enjoy the carnage! Some of the awesome features of this game: - Explore many events, including "last car driving" and demolition races (arena, 8 track, ovals and speedway) - Intense high speed racing action - Real-time car destruction and damage deformation + crash physics engine - Choose between three thoroughbred all American muscle cars - Customize and improve your car by earning or buying upgrades - Incredible visuals and solid performance on a wide range of devices - Choose and modify your control system to facilitate your driving style - Realistic car wreckage and debris simulationGet ready to race and destroy your opponents in demolition derbies and full track speedway racers that will offer you the thrill of a lifetime. Destruction has never felt so real as you see doors and other car parts smash of your car. Tracks and events The game offers various tracks and events across the nation for endless racing and destruction driving pleasure.