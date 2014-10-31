Hello, do you like adventures? If you like then that could be better than to drive a super bike? This engine is incredible, it is very powerful and it has very high speeds. In this game the goal is to drive a motor that we can not managed to maneuver it. Of course if you are ambitious you will succeed in this mission and it going to end easily. Make sure you dodge obstacles, so that when the speed is very high barriers can be a real danger. This 3D game simulates Incredibly well the driving of a real engine, you will feel all the adrenaline and the road will seem an extraordinary environment. Be careful about using maneuvers but remember that you have to follow all instructions. Success! How to play:Tilt to steer your motorcycle, watch out for obstacles and use your riding skills to complete de mission.Game Features:- Stunning 3D Graphics.- Great driving simulator.- Realistic bike physics and handling.- Realistic sounds.You are a brave young man, you drive this engine very well. You can always return to drive it through this game for kids. Through the game you can amaze your friends with the skills that you own. Have fun!Content rating: Everyone