Caveman Run is a story of parkour games, the hero in the game is a naughty and crazy boy, the story took place in one day in the primitive society, the little boy learned that dragon mother just gave birth to the egg, so hungry of his belly, just broke into the dragons' den bravely picked up the big dragon egg, rushed out of the dragon cave, being chased by the dragon king...In the original forest all sorts of strange poisonous flowers, wild animals, birds, insect ants, colourful grass,wood stab, and so on have become a primitive way of dangerous obstacles, of course, the boy also can collect all kinds of equips to enhance the abilities , and gold coins. Craving for the dragon egg dinner? Hurriedly activity on your finger, simple operation, convenient jump at a touch, much more challenging tasks and breathtaking scenes, use a crazy stuff to help you run list!The game features:You need to pay attention to the wood stab will kill youYou need to pay attention to the occasional small monsterYou need to pay attention to nearby have a wild boar can ride to speed upUse crazy stuff to challenge a greater distanceIn the store you can buy upgrade the strengthening ability for the next round of the dominant crazy babyContent rating: Everyone