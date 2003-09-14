Texas FastPicker is a simple, small application you can use to generate random numbers for play in one of the Texas state lotteries. It will generate the correct amount of numbers in the correct range for each of the different Texas lottery games. You can then copy the numbers into the clipboard and paste them into another application or document.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|645.41 kB
|Version
|1.1.0
|Operating System
|Mac OS Classic Mac OS X 10.2 Macintosh Mac OS X 10.0 Mac OS X 10.1
|System Requirements
|<li>Mac OS X 10.0 or higher</li>or<li>Mac OS 8.6 - 9.2.2</li>