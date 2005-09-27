SkyTracks

By HotBoxGames |

Download
SkyTracks is a fun 3D driving-puzzle game with physics. Explore each level, finding, and knocking off all the spheres in the time limit to win. Avoid traps such as crushers, hammers, and turnstiles. Find and use powerups such as super speed, super strength, jump, and missiles. Version 1.03 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.
PriceUSD19.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size9.21 MB
Version1.03
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows NT Windows XP Windows 98 Windows Windows Me
System RequirementsWindows 98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server

