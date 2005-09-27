SkyTracks is a fun 3D driving-puzzle game with physics. Explore each level, finding, and knocking off all the spheres in the time limit to win. Avoid traps such as crushers, hammers, and turnstiles. Find and use powerups such as super speed, super strength, jump, and missiles. Version 1.03 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.
|Price
|USD19.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|9.21 MB
|Version
|1.03
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows NT Windows XP Windows 98 Windows Windows Me
|System Requirements
|Windows 98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server