Utilizing the next generation of the Invictus Engine which incorporates its new real-time physics module, Cross Racing Championship (CRC) will allow the player to experience the thrills of high-speed on and off road racing across vast open terrains.CRC features multiplayer action and extensive set-up options which are an integral part of the game, along with realistic real-time damage and stunning graphical effects including High Dynamic Range imaging, bump mapping, dynamic environmental reflections and motion blur and dynamic and automatic image contrast balancing.This demo for Cross Racing Championship lets you play the time trial and quick race modes, with two different cars and tracks for each.