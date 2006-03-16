With this first expansion pack for the critically acclaimed Act of War: Direct Action, Eugen Systems and Atari introduce a massive amount of new features and content to enhance and extend the overall experience. Significant enhancements have been made to the online gameplay, and also for the single-player Engagement (skirmish) and Operation (campaign) modes.This standalone demo contains missions 9, 10 and 11 of the 34-mission campaign. Follow Sergeant Oz and Sergeant Major Jefferson as they infiltrate the base of a renegade elite unit of the US Army Special Forces. You can also play single-player skirmish games against computer AI using new and old units of the Task Force Talon. Three maps are available for 2-4 players. You can play 2-4 player multiplayer games against friends and enemies on three different maps. One naval map is available for the Naval combat mode. In LAN and online modes, select the "Navy" game mode to try out the all new Naval battles. Only Task Force Talon is featured in this demo, with all units except Tactical Weapons ("superweapons") and Future Force Warriors. Official and Unofficial Mercenaries are available in the demo, but not Illegal.