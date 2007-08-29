The Microsoft XML Parser (MSXML) SP7 release offers a number of bug fixes and security fixes over the previous MSXML 3.0 SP releases. All MSXML 3.0 releases provide: Server-safe HTTP access, complete implementation of XSL Transformations (XSLT) and XML Path Language (XPath), changes to the Simple API for XML (SAX2) implementation, including new SAX2 helper classes with even higher conformance with World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) standards and the OASIS Test Suite. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.