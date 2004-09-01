XML Quik Builder dynamically generates GUI based on a W3C XML schema (XSD) for XML editing. The GUI processor can create, validate, and save XML data files for a given schema. It also compiles XSD to check for validity. It reports compilation and runtime errors. It also validates XML data files against XSD. The XML GUI data is validated based on XSD specification. It has an XML folder view to open XML files directly in GUI.Version 1.6 may include unspecified updates and bug fixes.