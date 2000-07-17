This update resolves the "Remote Registry Access Authentication" vulnerability in Windows NTÃ?????Ã????Ã???Ã??Ã?Â® 4.0, and is discussed in Microsoft Security Bulletin MS00-040. Download now to prevent a malicious user from remotely accessing your computer's registry and causing Windows NT 4.0 to fail. Note This vulnerability can only be exploited under very specific conditions. To exploit this vulnerability, a malicious user must have an authorized account and password for remote logon to your computer. For more information about this update, please read Microsoft Security Bulletin MS00-040.
|Price
|USD0
|License
|Free
|File Size
|623.05 kB
|Version
|Update
|Operating System
|Windows NT Windows
|System Requirements
