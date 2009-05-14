Soonr is a mobile cloud service that addresses three of the top issues of business professionals--remote access, secure backup, and team collaboration. With Soonr you can be productive anywhere, even work while you're on the road--right from your iPhone, netbook or any other connected device. Soonr secures Mac and PC data but goes far beyond continuous backup and restore. Web services lets users search, print, fax, share, comment, view videos and see their important documents efficiently on any device. Documents are automatically converted for optimal viewing regardless of connection speed. No one truly works alone, so Soonr lets you create online project workspaces so you can collaborate with your team even when everyone is mobile. All functions are fully integrated and easy to use, so you can Do More Soonr.Version 3.0 adds online Project workspaces, and includes integration with Web services to allow you to print, edit with Zoho, fax with eFax and search for any document across computers, teams, or projects.