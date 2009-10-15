Remote Control is remote desktop software designed for Network Administrators. What are some of the features that make your life easier as an Network Admin? Find the computer you are looking for in seconds. IntelliAdmin Remote Control has a search engine that can find computers by username, computer name, or even custom information that you provide. It has been tested with over 10,000 computer names and can still find a computer in less than a second. Request access before connecting. Do you have sensitive areas of your business that are concerned about using remote desktop software? IntelliAdmin Remote Control can be configured to ask permission before connecting. IntelliAdmin Remote Control handles this with ease, and has been designed from the ground up to support Windows.