The Ebay Firefox Toolbar FOXtion Search eBay in your own currency. Find what you want quicker, save time, and win auctions. It's Safe, it's free, with no spyware or viruses, does not open pop-ups or hijack your searches, and no personal information is required or gathered. Quick and convenient buttons including the misspelled and typo Bargain power auction search. New: Currency converter
|License
|Free
|File Size
|43.88 kB
|Version
|3.0.1
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows 7 Windows NT Windows Vista Windows XP Windows 98 Windows 2003 Windows Me Windows
|System Requirements
|Mozilla Firefox 1.5 - 3.7