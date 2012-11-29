3D Flag AE

The Zaxwerks 3D Flag plug-in turns any picture, comp or movie into a realistic flag that responds to wind, gravity and the movement of the pole.It is easy to use and add a very professional look to your videos and graphics. One click adds the flag on a flag pole.You get animation from the start. A second clicks adds the color to the flag. Keyframe the flagpole to wave the flag back and forth. Keyframe the wind to create gusts, breezes or hurricanes.When you want a very special introduction or backdrop, nothing makes it look more special than a majestic flag.If a standard flag just won't do the trick, you can create a flag of pretty much any shape you want.
PriceUSD199
LicenseFree to try
File Size26.63 MB
Version3.0
Operating System Windows Windows Vista Windows 7 Windows XP
System RequirementsQuicktime 7.4 or higher

