The Zaxwerks 3D Flag plug-in turns any picture, comp or movie into a realistic flag that responds to wind, gravity and the movement of the pole.It is easy to use and add a very professional look to your videos and graphics. One click adds the flag on a flag pole.You get animation from the start. A second clicks adds the color to the flag. Keyframe the flagpole to wave the flag back and forth. Keyframe the wind to create gusts, breezes or hurricanes.When you want a very special introduction or backdrop, nothing makes it look more special than a majestic flag.If a standard flag just won't do the trick, you can create a flag of pretty much any shape you want.