3DM Import for SketchUp

By SYCODE |

Download
Download
3DM Import for SketchUp is a Rhinoceros 3DM file import plug-in for Google SketchUp. This plug-in gives SketchUp the ability to import polygon meshes from 3DM files. 3DM Import for SketchUp reads polygon mesh data stored in 3DM files and imports it into SketchUp. A polygon mesh in a 3DM file is comprised of a set of triangular and/or quad faces. 3DM Import for SketchUp reads these faces and knits them into objects in SketchUp. 3DM Import for SketchUp is very easy to use. Once installed, it automatically loads itself into SketchUp and adds a new submenu called "3DM Import for SketchUp" to the SketchUp Plugins menu.
PriceUSD95
LicenseFree to try
File Size3.6 MB
Version1.0
Operating System Windows 2003 Windows XP Windows 98 Windows Windows Vista Windows 2000 Windows 95 Windows Server 2008
System RequirementsSketchUp 6.0

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All