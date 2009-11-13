3DM Import for SketchUp is a Rhinoceros 3DM file import plug-in for Google SketchUp. This plug-in gives SketchUp the ability to import polygon meshes from 3DM files. 3DM Import for SketchUp reads polygon mesh data stored in 3DM files and imports it into SketchUp. A polygon mesh in a 3DM file is comprised of a set of triangular and/or quad faces. 3DM Import for SketchUp reads these faces and knits them into objects in SketchUp. 3DM Import for SketchUp is very easy to use. Once installed, it automatically loads itself into SketchUp and adds a new submenu called "3DM Import for SketchUp" to the SketchUp Plugins menu.