The program is used to draw the soil layers by different symbols according to the German specification code DIN 4023. BOHR is used to edit and display graphically the boring logs (boring layers, soil material and water table). The drawing of the boring logs can be displayed first on the screen, and then can be sent to the printer or plotter. The program draws the soil layers by different symbols according to the German specification code DIN 4023. The drawings, if desired, can be saved as WMF-format files. In which can be exported to other Windows applications to prepare reports, slide presentations, or add further information.