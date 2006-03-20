Integrate all table commands in AutoCAD 2005/2006/2007 into a toolbar, just like the table toolbar in Microsoft Word. It streamlines the process of creating/editing tables and controlling their properties so you can focus on content. Version 2.41 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, and bug fixes.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|4.28 MB
|Version
|2.41
|Operating System
|Windows NT Windows XP Windows 98 Windows 2000 Windows
|System Requirements
|Windows 98/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server, AutoCAD 2005/2006/2007