SimonView displays DWG/DXF/DWF files and the most common file types of BMP, GIF, JPEG, WMF, EMF, TIFF, PCX, and PNG images. Users without specific knowledge of CAD applications can review, add data to, and print drawings and images by simply using a mouse. Because SimonView has a powerful display engine, it can rapidly display drawings without costly CAD applications. Users can modify text fonts as well as use numerous types of fonts since SimonView supports Window fonts (TTF) and AutoCAD shx fonts. SimonView also provides various markup tools to help users review drawings and images. Through the markup tools, users are able to add data and link related data as well as forward necessary information into the original file without changing it. Version 2.2 features the following improvements: Web folder, FTP site file viewing, image thumbnail preview and smoothing.