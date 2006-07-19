MDM Capture is a simple but highly effective way to record all on screen desktop activity and output the result to a Macromedia Flash SWF Movie. MDM Capture will silently record everything that occurs on your screen including mouse movement, clicks, web pages, dialog boxes - in fact, absolutely everything that is drawn to screen will be captured. Furthermore, MDM Capture can even record system audio or narration during a capture session.
|Price
|USD199.99
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|8.88 MB
|Version
|2.1
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows XP Windows
|System Requirements
|Windows 98/2000/XP