By Lothar Bongartz |

Create Web animations from 3D objects for Flash and for pure Web. With just a few mouse clicks you can dress up avatars, create faces, choose expressions, and motions. Compose environments from 3D items, lights and camera, select output formats for graphics and scripts that's it. Comes with over 1000 items - easily expandable. Additional Packages, Import of 3DS and X files.
PriceUSD99
LicenseFree to try
File Size276.46 MB
Version1
Operating System Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows
System RequirementsWindows 2000/XP/2003 Server, 3D graphics card

