DeskPDF Standard provides users with the ability to create PDF's that are 100% Adobe Reader compatible from any application. By using the 'print' analogy within Windows. DeskPDF can create PDF files from Microsoft Office and over 250 other applications without having to learn or go through the tiresome process of opening a new program to convert a PDF.
|Price
|USD19.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|8.85 MB
|Version
|2.5.9.1
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows Windows Vista